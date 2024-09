BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

Hoda Kotb said that she is departing NBC’s Today early next year.

“They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show,” she wrote in a memo to staffers.

Hoda Kotb has announced that she is leaving TODAY early next year. pic.twitter.com/sXuRsDbNnI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024