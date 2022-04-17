The HISTORY Channel Set To Premiere Jackie Robinson Documentary

History Channel has set the premiere date and launch plan for its original documentary “After Jackie,” a look at the second wave of Black professional baseball players who followed the trailblazing Jackie Robinson.

via: BET

LeBron James’ Uninterrupted production company will produce the documentary After Jackie premiering on the HISTORY Channel. The doc will showcase Black professional baseball players who came after Jackie Robinson, the groundbreaking player who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

The HISTORY Channel, in association with MLB, has announced the premiere date for this original documentary.

According to Variety, the two-hour documentary will premiere on June 18. The History Channel announced the documentary on Friday (April 15), the 75th anniversary of Robinson starting at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. It was the first time a Black man played in the Major Leagues.

“When the Hall of Famer retired to continue his efforts off the field, there was still much work to be done in baseball and players including Bill White, Curt Flood, and future Hall of Famer Bob Gibson picked up where Jackie left off,” a press release sent to Variety reads.

“The relentless efforts and sacrifices of these brave men would eventually advance the status of Black players on and off the field, send the league toward greater roster integration, and force the sport of baseball, and the country, to change for the better.”

The doc will feature archives of interviews and footage of White, Flood, and Gibson, who continued the fight for racial equality. Ken Griffey Jr., Joe Torres, Dave Roberts, Al Downing and Tim Carver offer a modern perspective on their equality journey.

Andre Gaines will direct with producer Stanley Nelson.

In association with the documentary, the HISTORY Channel is issuing study guides to schools on Jackie Robinson and his life’s work. They’re also supporting the Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholars program.

After Jackie premieres Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m on the HISTORY Channel.