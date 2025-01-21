Hillary Clinton Laughs at Trump’s Plan to Rename Gulf of Mexico

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Hillary Clinton laughed when President Trump announced during his inauguration on Monday that he would be renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe, admiration of the entire world,” Trump said in his address.

He added, leading to Clinton’s amusement: “A short time from now, we will be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and we will be restoring the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs.”

Advertisement

I love how Hillary Clinton couldn’t contain laughing at absolute stupidity.pic.twitter.com/JT5CUHGpu4 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 21, 2025

This is not the first time Trump has mentioned his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

At a Mar-a-Lago press conference earlier this month, the now-president shared his stance, saying, “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”

Last week, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a fierce ally of Trump’s, said she would prepare legislation to change the name.

Advertisement

“The American people are footing the bill to protect and secure the maritime waterways for commerce to be conducted. Our U.S. armed forces protect the area from any military threats from foreign countries,” she said in a statement. “It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as.”

While Clinton laughed at Trump’s comment, she held back blatant signs of animosity during the inauguration despite her long-standing rift with the president. The two went head-to-head during the 2016 presidential election, where Clinton won the popular vote but Trump claimed the Electoral College victory.

via: People