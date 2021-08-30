HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton's Husband Dead in Motorcycle Accident: 'An Eternally Broken Heart' [Photo]

Carmeon Hamilton, winner of HGTV’s ‘Design Star: Next Gen,’ is mourning the death of her husband Marcus.

via People:

Hamilton, 35, revealed the tragic news on social media, sharing that Marcus died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday. She posted a photo of him on her Instagram Sunday alongside a lengthy caption describing Marcus as “the love of my life.”

“To my extended Internet family,” she began. “It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon.”

Hamilton continued, “I’m no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can’t describe. I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second.”

The Memphis-based designer went on to say that she doesn’t know what will be next for her and their son Davin, who recently started 7th grade.

“I can’t bring myself to figure out Davin’s and my next step, because there shouldn’t be a need for one,” she wrote. “But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we’ve worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing.”

“Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps,” she concluded.

Hamilton received an outpouring of support in the comments, including many from her HGTV family.

“Carmeon, there are no words for what you must be going through,” Breegan Jane wrote. “I am incredibly sorry for your loss. While I didn’t know him, it was clear that he was a bright light. I’m sending you so much love. Please know we are all thinking of you. ??”

“My heartbreaks for you and your family!” Maria Antoinette Loggins added. “I am so so sorry and I am praying for a covering that only God can provide.”

“Carmeon, there aren’t words. So so sorry for your loss,” Jasmine Rothcommented.

Hamilton and Marcus had been together for about 15 years and married for 10. Back in May, she shared in an Instagram post that the pair also had plans to get married again.

“Meeting this man is the absolute best thing that’s ever happened to me!” she wrote alongside a photo of them at the time. “We’re coming up on our 15th year together and 10th year of marriage and I can’t wait to marry him all over again in a couple months!!! I hope you guys are ready for this planning journey!!! It’s going to be epic!!!! ?? ? ??”

Prayers go out to Carmeon and their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmeon Hamilton (@carmeonhamilton)