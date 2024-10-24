Home > NEWS

All Hell Breaks Loose at Travis Scott Show as Fan Suffers a Seizure After Being ‘Fly-Kicked’ by a Security Guard

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Chaos erupted outside Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus show in Melbourne as impatient fans broke fences and littered the area while waiting in line.

Footage uploaded to TikTok shows two males attempting to scale a barricade blocking off the seated area from the mosh pit in front of the stage.

During the chaos one of the men was kicked by a security guard, with separate video from moments later showing him suffering what appeared to be a seizure.

The clip from the Wednesday night gig shows a security guard holding a concert-goer in his arms as he shakes uncontrollably.

It is understood the man was removed from the stadium by stretcher under the supervision of medical staff.

Social media users were horrified by the confronting footage.

‘I feel ill watching this,’ one person said.

Another added: ‘I was literally there watching, it was insane.’

@feindaddy Man got kicked on the neck by the security guard. Any update? #travisscott #travismelbourne #circusmaximus #melbourne #marvelstadium #night2 @Travis Scott ? original sound – feindaddy

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Marvel Stadium for comment.

The US rapper’s Australian tour has been marred by similar violent melees at shows.

Fans also brawled with security guards at Travis Scott’s sold out Melbourne show at Marvel Stadium on Tuesday night.

In footage posted to TikTok, patrons are seen trying to fight their way past security and get into the mosh pit as Scott performed his Circus Maximus Tour.

Security guards were seen pinning down rowdy members of the public in the clip, as the die-hard fans fought to score free access to the mosh pit.

Meanwhile, other music lovers used the clash as a diversion to sneak into the dancefloor.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts over the shocking footage.

‘Ran down instantly and got in when I saw this happening,’ one person revealed.

‘I’m in that video. I wiped out when I jumped the gate,’ a second person added and a third chipped in: ‘I went, it was the best.’

Scott performed on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to Brisbane for his Saturday concert at Suncorp Stadium.

The performer recently made headlines after he broke the all-time concert attendance record at Allianz Stadium, following his packed shows in Sydney.

The US rapper, 33, performed two back-to-back shows on Thursday and Friday at the stadium located in Moore Park.

Allianz Stadium seats 45,500, with a maximum capacity of 55,500 patrons.

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to the event to watch Scott perform his hits like Sicko Mode, Fien and Nightcrawler.

During Friday night’s show, the American star thrilled fans when he brought out The Weeknd and sang Circus Maximus, Pray 4 Love, Skeletons and Wake Up.

However during Thursday night’s show, horrifying footage captured the moment a reveler was hurled to the floor and knocked out cold in the mosh pit.

via: Daily Mail

