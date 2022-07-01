Heidi Klum Claims She Can Stop Herself from Sweating: ‘That’s My Talent'

Heidi Klum recently revealed a hidden talent that helps keep her looking her best at all times — she says she can stop her face from sweating.

via People:

During her Thursday appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” the 49-year-old supermodel explained how makeup artists on set are often tasked with keeping talent shine-free.

“They come all the time and they will put that powder puff in your face 24/7,” she said. “So I’m like: Don’t sweat in the face. I just tell myself not to sweat in the face!”

Unfortunately, the trick doesn’t work when it comes to the rest of Klum’s body.

“I sweat everywhere where you don’t see it,” she joked, gesturing at her underarms. “That’s my talent. It’s hidden, because I don’t show it.”

If only the blond beauty’s unique talent meant less time in the makeup chair on the set of her Amazon Prime fashion competition show “Making the Cut,” which she co-hosts with fellow “Project Runway” alum Tim Gunn.

“He does not wear any makeup,” Klum quipped. “Where I spend two hours on all of this, like, he just shows up … no foundation, no powder, nothing.”

Elsewhere during her interview, the German-American catwalker discussed her famous legs, which were once insured by Lloyd’s of London for $2 million — but one gam was deemed pricier than the other.

“I think this one was maybe only, like, $700,000,” Klum said, pointing at her left leg. “And this one was, like, $1.3 [million]. Because I have a little scar on [my left] leg when I fell into a glass.”

We’re going to have to try telling our face to stop sweating — especially with this Summer heat!