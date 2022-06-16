Heartbreaking, Missing Massachusetts Toddler Found Dead In Pond A Day After Disappearance

Missing Harry Kkonde’s body has been found in a Massachusetts pond the day after he vanished from his babysitter’s house, officials say.

via: BET

According to CBS News, a massive search was launched after the boy went missing, resulting in his body being discovered Wednesday afternoon (June 15). He had gone missing from the home in Pawtucketville on Tuesday.

Kkonde’s body was discovered by a State Police dive team at Ronald Perron’s farm, not far from the Lowell home. “I don’t cry too much but boy it really was a shock,” Perron said, according to CBS News. “I never thought that they were going to find this kid in my pond.”

Police were reportedly re-purveying the pond area because the boy was believed to be on the move. He had not been found in the pond during a search of it on Tuesday.

Kkonde had on the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen, with his body being found in about five feet of water. There were no signs of trauma on his body.

Family members describe Harry as a quiet boy who often was by his mother’s side. They say they’ll be reaching out to members of the community to help them with burial costs.

On Wednesday night, dozens of people gathered near the farm, leaving balloons and flowers. The boy’s parents mourned their loss with other Ugandan immigrants at the gathering. “We had the hope that he was going to come home alive,” said family friend Maureen Kalemba, according to CBS News. “It was so devastating to know that Harry just ended in that pond.”

A vigil is being planned for Thursday night.

Sending prayers to the family.