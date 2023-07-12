HBO's 'We're Here' to Replace All Three Hosts -- Eureka, Shangela, and Bob the Drag Queen -- for Season 4

HBO’s drag makeover series ‘We’re Here’ is getting not one, but three new hosts for season 4.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka, who led the show’s first three seasons to two Emmy victories, will not be returning for the new season. Details for the change have yet to be revealed.

First debuting in 2020, We’re Here charted the trio’s journey across small-town America, as they stopped in various conservative regions to give residents empowering makeovers and a slot in a one-night-only drag extravaganza.

In late 2022, Daniel McGarrigle, a former assistant on the series, accused Shangela of raping him in a hotel room in February 2020 — an allegation the Dancing With the Stars alum denied after McGarrigle filed a lawsuit against the drag entertainer.

In a statement to EW in May, Shangela — also known as Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce — said that he was “disgusted” by the claim.

“They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community,” the statement read. “An external investigation into this embittered individual’s claims previously concluded that they were completely without merit. This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company. No one should be fooled: It has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed.”

