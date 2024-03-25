HBO Wants You to Know 'Euphoria' Is NOT Canceled Amid Delay, Allowing ‘In-Demand Cast to Pursue Other Opportunities’ | lovebscott.com

HBO wants you to know ‘Euphoria’ has NOT been cancelled.

via Complex:

Over the weekend, a rumor circulated via World of Reel that the Sam Levinson-created show was scheduled to film this summer.

It went on to say that plans “fell through” due to the ensemble cast having hectic schedules. “Many of the show’s actors have now turned into movie stars—Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Austin Abrams, to name a few,” the article reads.

However, HBO clarified that the show will, in fact, go on with the third and final season, per Entertainment Weekly.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told EW. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

The coming-of-age drama has been placed on hiatus repeatedly since season two ended in Feb. 2022. A third installment of the show was originally planned for 2024, but was pushed to 2025. The decision was partially due to the Hollywood writers’ strike and the untimely loss of cast member Angus Cloud, who played Fezco. Last April, actress Barbie Ferreira announced her exit from the show, and the aforementioned Euphoria actors took on full-length films including Dune: Part Two (Zendaya), Madame Web (Sweeney), Saltburn (Elordi), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Schafer),The Color Purple (Domingo) and more.

In a recent GQ profile, Sweeney said that she would resume filming as Euphoria’s Cassie Howard in “the next two months.” “People will be really amazed with what Season 3 becomes,” she told the publication.

Going viral earlier this month was Euphora actress Nika King (who plays Leslie Bennett, the mother of Rue) who joked during a stand-up set that she desperately “needs” Zendaya to return to the show.

“Season 3 is coming out,” King said during her live set. “I don’t fucking know. Don’t ask me. I don’t know. It’s one of those things. People are like, ‘We need Season 3!’ I’m like, bitch! I need Season 3. I haven’t paid my rent in six months. And Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. I’m like, bitch, come home. I need you! Momma needs you.”

Levinson–who last worked on controversial HBO musical drama The Idol–shared with Elle last Aug. that in the third season of Euphoria, he plans to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

We’ll see it when we see it, we guess.