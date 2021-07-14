Hazel E Unapologetic For Accusing Cardi B Of Copying Her Princess-Themed Birthday Party Idea [Photos]

Princess parties have become a debate on social media after Hazel-E allegedly called out Cardi B, for allegedly alluding that Cardi is a “fan” for copying her princess-themed party idea.

via: AceShowbiz

Hazel E is unbothered despite the backlash she has received after she insinuated that Cardi B copied her princess-themed party idea for her daughter Kulture’s birthday bash. Writing on Instagram account on Tuesday, July 13, the former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star insisted that she’s entitled to her opinion.

“I said what I said,” the TV personality wrote on the photo-sharing platform. “Opinions are like a** holes everyone has one. How everyone so bothered by the truth. And y’all say I’m dillusional [sic],” so she added.

Not everyone was impressed with her being defensive. “She act as if her daughter is the first little girl to ever have a princess theme… bye,” a critic wrote in an Instagram comment. “Girl compared to Kulture’s party you had the Family Dollar edition give it up,” another one opined.

“do people ever look at things like maybe someone else liked your idea & wanted to do something similar like grow up hazel fr,” someone else added. Writing a rather harsh comment, a person said, “She’s not the first mom to throw their child a princess party. Please go to hell.”

Hazel E appeared to suggest that the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker copied her idea of Princess-themed bash in several subliminal posts on Instagram Story. “I was the first rapper to do it. In my @souljaboy voice,” she wrote earlier that day, adding in another post, “I didn’t even say no names must be the same.”

She then shared several snaps from her daughter’s princess-themed party. “It’s the originality for me,” she captioned one of them. Hazel E also stated, “It was only 3 weeks ago damn!”

Unsuprisingly, Cardi’s fans were coming at Hazel E following the accusations. “Now what in the Love & Hiphop storyline is thisss? Hazel E really trying to call out Cardi for a birthday party theme? IKYL,” a person tweeted in disbelief. “I saw more pictures of Hazel E than the baby. If it’s one thing Cardi gone do, it’s let Kulture shine,” someone else defended the “WAP” raptress.

“Hazel E said Cardi B stole the ‘princess’ birthday theme from her…that’s literally the most generic theme for a girl in the history of birthday parties,” a person noted. A user blasting the TV star added, “Hazel E mad that Cardi B threw Kulture a common princess birthday party? Girl you do know how silly you sound right.”

Cardi, meanwhile, has yet to react to Haze-E’s copycat allegations.

There’s so much to unpack here, but most importantly. Having a princess party is not an original idea. But good try Hazel E.