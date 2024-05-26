Harrison Butker Doubles Down on His Controversial Graduation Speech Despite Backlash: 'I Do Not Regret' | lovebscott.com

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said he doesn’t have any regrets about his commencement address at Benedictine College earlier this month, saying in his first public comments since the speech that he received “a shocking level of hate” but also support for his views.

Butker, who also serves as a board member at the Regina Caeli Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, addressed attendees at a gala, reflecting on the negative reception of his previous speech and doubling down on his controversial views.

According to The Independent, during the gala on Friday, May 24, Butker emphasized the theme of “Courage Under Fire” and expressed his belief in enduring Catholic values.

During the speech, he called LGBTQ+ pride a “deadly sin,” condemned abortion, and encouraged female graduates to “embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

Despite the widespread disapproval of his remarks, Butker remained resolute in his stance and emphasized that his opinions were rooted in his religious convictions.

“Over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think, I believe, have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe. At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion,” he told the Nashville audience.

“In my seven years in the NFL. I’ve become familiar with the positive and negative comments, but the majority of them revolve around my performance on the field,” he continued. “But as to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become.”

The core of the controversy stemmed from Butker’s comments directed at the female graduates of Benedictine College, suggesting that their primary focus should be on marriage and motherhood rather than professional achievements. This sentiment sparked a wave of responses on social media platforms, with many users expressing their disagreement with his views.

Butker was unshaken as he defended his statements, attributing them to his faith and dedication to his beliefs.

He underscored that his commitment to glorifying God superseded any personal desire for approval from society.

In the midst of the uproar, Butker’s teammates, including tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, weighed in on the controversy.

While expressing their disagreement with Butker’s remarks, they also offered insights into his character and maintained that they valued him as a person above all else.

“I’ve known him for seven-plus, eight-plus years, and I cherish him as a teammate… He’s treated friends and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness, and that’s how he treats everyone,” Kelse told his brother on the New Heights podcast.

“I can’t say I agree with the majority of it, or just about any of it, outside of just him loving his family or his kids,” he continued. “And I don’t think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views of how he goes about life. That’s just not who I am.”

via: RadarOnline.com