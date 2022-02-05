Hank Williams Jr.’s Son In Britney Spears-Style Conservatorship, Wants Out Now [Photos + Video]

Sam Williams, the youngest son of legendary country singer Hank Williams Jr., claims he is trapped in what he calls a conservatorship.

via: The Blast

Hank Williams Jr.’s son Sam Williams is crying out for help. The 24-year-old recently uploaded a cryptic and disturbing video to YouTube begging his followers for help. In the video, Sam, who is also a singer stayed silent and opted to use note cards to get his point across.

The singer appeared to be extremely sad and frustrated in the video as he held up signs that read “I am under a conservatorship, my father, my half-sister, and a lawyer placed me in it abruptly in August 2020” the singer seemed disgusted as he held up the signs, visibly shaking his head in disappointment.

He went on to share with more handwritten note cards, “55 days after my sister’s tragic death,” was when the conservatorship went in place. His last card simply states, “I want out” in big bold letters. He also mouths the words further indicating he is serious!

The whole video was about 1 minute long and bizarre AF. However, one thing stood out, the levels of fear that Sam seemed to be displaying. Not only could it be seen in his demeanor, but he also stopped sharing note cards at one point to get up and look off-camera.

Clearly, he was concerned someone was going to come in and find out. A 24-year-old probably should not be that afraid of making a video. Oddly enough, the singer has not indicated in the past that anything was amiss between himself and his famous father.

TMZ who exclusively shared the story pointed out that the father and son were on a red carpet taking photos and smiling together in late 2021. Although, it’s important to note that he didn’t look so happy in that photo next to his brightly smiling father.

The caption of the video cleared up some of the confusion surrounding the story. “I’ve been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don’t mind people knowing,” he shared.

The caption went on to share that Sam was in a vulnerable place when all this went down. “They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to ‘protect me.’ Well, I need protection from them.”

He also blames his half-sister Holly Williams for helping his father take the steps to have this conservatorship put in place. He does not share what incident took place with him specifically to warrant a conservatorship.

The famous country singer and his daughter Holly have not made themselves available to comment on the allegations against them. TMZ dug through some files and found out that Williams jr. did indeed file for an emergency conservatorship in 2020.

But they could not confirm the current status of the conservatorship. Sam on the other hand shared through his music lyrics that make all too much sense now. On his debut album that featured big wigs like Dolly Parton who was just doing him “a favor” and citing Jason Aldean as an inspiration for some of his music, he shared that his life was kind of crumbling beneath him.

Finishing off his revealing caption on YouTube he shares. “I have worked my broken heart to quits since my dear Katie left for Home. I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don’t see what else to do here. I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed. I am beyond done. I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please.”

Some fans have shared that the video not only scared them but likened the situation to him being the next Britney Spears. Some points out that the silence was “deafening” and wanted to know what was actually happening.

The video has since been deleted sparking fans to be more concerned for Sam. Nothing else has been posted since. Sam’s last post on IG was a photo of himself smiling with a caption about being peaceful and present. The caption focused on work and mentioned nothing about how he was feeling.

With that being said, it is the same premise at hand. I'm not easily out-witted so trolls should stay at bay. I really don't want to talk about this more publicly; I'd like it to go away. Nevertheless thank you for the kind words..

SW — Sam Williams ???? (@samwillivms) February 5, 2022

and I felt called to talk about it. Everyone has a different story and a different narrative quite frankly. I am doing well and just want out of an unfair situation. I love all of my family very much. Tysm for your support and please don't let it distract you from my music. — Sam Williams ???? (@samwillivms) February 5, 2022