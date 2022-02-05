Deaf Detroit Rapper Tapped to Perform With Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg at Super Bowl Halftime Show [Photo + Video]

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show will feature the first-ever sign language performance in the 56-year-old game’s history.

via: Complex

The Detroit Free Press reports Sean Forbes, 40, will get the chance of a lifetime next weekend, as he’s set to take the stage at SoFi Stadium with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

In what marks the first time the Super Bowl halftime show will feature ASL interpreters, Forbes and fellow deaf rapper Warren (WaWa) Snipe, 50, will perform sign-language interpretations of the headliners’ music.

For the first time in its history, two Deaf famous musicians, Sean Forbes & Warren “Wawa” Snipe, will perform and sign performing during the Halftime time show!! This is amazing! We are looking forward to see the performance at Super Bowl LVI on February 13th! #DeafAwareness pic.twitter.com/2U2MQzYurc — Deaf Army Education? (SLOW) (@deafarmyedu) February 4, 2022

“The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this,” Forbes said. “So this is very much a full-circle moment, being from Detroit, being part of the Eminem camp, or even going back to being 12 and listening to N.W.A., Dre and Snoop on my Walkman.”

He added, “My goal is to get out there, show what we can do, and have fun. And I want to open the door for other deaf performers.”

Meanwhile, it isn’t WaWa’s first time performing at the Super Bowl. Snipe accompanied Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church during last year’s game for a rendition of the national anthem and “America the Beautiful.”

“I would listen to the music over and over to get a feel of the music and the singing,” Snipe told the The Washington Post in an interview last year. “This takes a lot of time and you want to make sure you’re understood, so playing with various ways to interpret a song is warranted!”

Will the interpreters be as LIT as the one who worked Megan Thee Stallions Lollapalooza’s set.

The sign language interpreter during “Wap” ???pic.twitter.com/i4DLVOT6tJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 3, 2021