Big Sean Says That His And Jhene Aiko’s Next Twenty88 Album Is ‘Coming Along’ [Video]

After going three years without new music, Big Sean has been treating his fans well, having released two projects within the last two years.

via: Rap-Up

Big Sean has confirmed that he and Jhené Aiko are working on another TWENTY88 album. While speaking with Queen Naija on Instagram Live, the Detroit rapper shared the exciting news.

“I’m working on a new album and new TWENTY88, me and Jhené,” he said when asked about his latest projects. “We’ve been working on it for a little bit. It’s coming along though.”

There were reports that the two were recording a sequel to their joint album after Sean shared footage of him and his girlfriend in the studio.

TWENTY88’s self-titled debut was released in April 2016 and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

“Collabing with [Jhené] is like one of the easiest things ever,” Sean previously told Hot 97. “When we both are in the mood, ’cause when you in a relationship, it’s like sometimes you can be irritated with each other.”

On Friday, Sean and Queen Naija dropped their new collaboration “Hate Our Love,” which uses the same Bobby Glenn sample as JAY-Z’s “Song Cry.”

In addition to a new TWENTY88 album, Jhené is gearing up to sing “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Big Sean’s reveal comes after he and Jhene were mistaken for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. during their appearance at a Los Angeles Rams football game last month.

You can watch Sean speak about the Twenty88 album in the video above.