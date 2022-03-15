Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt 'Lifts' Her 'Higher Than You Ever Thought You Could Go' [Photos]

Halle Berry has paid tribute to her boyfriend Van Hunt after winning her Critics’ Choice Award.

via: People

The actress, 55, shared a sweet Instagram post Monday with a photo of herself and Hunt, 52, taken at the Critics Choice Awards, which were held Sunday. In the photo, Berry and Hunt clutch hands while striking a pose side-by-side.

The stylish couple coordinated in black and white looks for the event, with Berry wearing a black suit and white corset and Hunt opting for a white jacket with black detailing and black pants.

Berry captioned her post, “When your man lifts you higher than you ever thought you could go! ??”

Berry and Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020, when Berry posed for Instagram photos in a Van Hunt t-shirt and cap.

Earlier this month, Berry shared photos in the same t-shirt and hat, which she posted to Instagram for Hunt’s birthday. The Moonfall actress wrote in a heartfelt tribute, “HERE’S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO.”

Berry continued, “It’s no wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are one and the same. There is no one I know who believes in, supports and uplifts women more than you.”

She added, “May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you ??”

A source told PEOPLE in January that Berry and Hunt are a great pair.

“Halle has found a soulmate in Van,” the source said. “She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship.”

Another insider added, “Halle seems incredibly happy. Right from the start, they had great chemistry. You could tell that Halle was pretty crazy about him.”

Berry has been married three times. She first wed former MLB player David Justice, then R&B singer Eric Benét, and most recently, French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son Maceo, 8. Berry also shares daughter Nahla, 13, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

Love to see Halle so happy.