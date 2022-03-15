Ray J And More Stars To Appear In ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ On BET

BET has given a green light to College Hill: Celebrity Edition, a revival of its hit reality series College Hill, for premiere this summer.

via: Vibe

The show is scheduled for a summer debut and takes place over eight episodes at Texas Southern University.

Nene Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Slim Thug, are the stars of this revival. Each will make the journey to the Houston HBCU and live together as students.

According to the report, “Each cast member is committed to focusing on their higher education as a personal challenge to prove it’s never too late.” They are individually tasked with completing a specialty certificate program to walk across the stage and must complete the required coursework, internships, group projects, and more.

The original College Hill aired on BET from 2004 through 2009, lasting six seasons. HBCU campuses and students featured on original seasons include Southern University at Baton Rouge, Langston University, Virginia State University, University of the Virgin Islands, and students from Atlanta University Center institutions such as Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.

“As the original creator and Executive Producer of College Hill, I am so elated to partner with Texas Southern University and be able to bring back this cherished franchise with an exciting new twist that I am sure will entertain and inspire new and old fans across the board,” said Tracey Edmonds, CEO, and President of Edmonds Entertainment. “We intend to provide a fun but sometimes challenging journey that will show viewers it’s never too late to go back to school.”

Texas Southern University is no stranger to notable alumni. Just to mention a few, Megan Thee Stallion, Yolanda Adams, and Michael Strahan all completed undergrad at TSU.

Are you tuning in love muffins?