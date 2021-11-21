Halle Berry Explained Her “Weird” Turn-On To Young M.A. & Twitter Is Obsessed [Photos + Video]

Halle Berry recently moved herself to the director’s chair for the first time with the film, Bruised. In a video promoting the soundtrack that was executive produced by Berry and rapper Young M.A, a seemingly flirty moment between the two has Twitter talking a bit.

via: HotNewHipHop

If you’ve logged into Netflix lately, you may have come across Halle Berry’s latest project – an original film in collaboration with the streaming service called Bruised, which tells the story of an MMA fighter who attempts to restore her glory in the ring after reconnecting with the son she had given up for adoption years before.

Not only is the movie’s plot enticing, but it also happens to have a star-studded soundtrack including songs from artists like Cardi B, Saweetie, the City Girls, and Young M.A., who recently had the opportunity to sit down with Berry and discuss a few things, including their “weird” turn-ons.

“Only ‘cuz you’re asking me,” Berry shamelessly teased the rapper before answering. “I don’t know if this is weird, but I like when you’re kissing someone, and they like, kinda suck the tongue. It might not be weird, but that turns me on.” Before the Catwoman star had even finished her sentence, M.A.’s face was lit up with a smile from cheek to cheek.

“Hello,” the “BIG” recording artist said cheekily. “That’s not weird, that’s not weird. That is absolutely perfect,” she said with a thumbs up. The interaction has earned plenty of hilarious responses from viewers online, including Kid Cudi, who retweeted the clip along with a flirtatious message of his own.

Check out the reactions below.

Noted ? https://t.co/xyX3hbSYTg — The Chosen One : I ? YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) November 20, 2021

nah she really got young MA blushing ??? https://t.co/dMhDa2mzFI — la diablita (@brixbrat) November 21, 2021

The sexual tension is through the roof! https://t.co/WNGP5nvQNp — wednesday addams circa 1993 (@_ItsKiaBITCH) November 20, 2021

Something LGBTQ is happening to me https://t.co/9s5lPNJ4zW — sorry I'm late, I didn't want to be here (@oktakemypic) November 20, 2021

i know her strap stood up from her backpack https://t.co/KPcc3Ds8r1 — ?mariposa?? (@chicadesirenita) November 20, 2021

I know MA’s strap was throbbin https://t.co/yxxymXulhE — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing ? (@WrittenByHanna) November 20, 2021

she soft launchin their relationship at this point https://t.co/F8AUl76NwK — BIG TWATTO (@stopolive) November 20, 2021

Young MA was under extreme pressure ? https://t.co/5bH4G75FLC — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 20, 2021

It was at this point that Young MA realized that she would risk it all https://t.co/sScDFbJMsa — josie_cheddah (@the_cheddah) November 20, 2021

Young MA when Halle Berry explained what’s her weirdest turn on : pic.twitter.com/qPnJZojKQr — A Real $moove Production (@1RealSmoove) November 20, 2021