Halle Bailey Says She’s ‘Extremely Upset’ Over DDG Allowing Their Child to Appear on Kai Cenat’s Stream

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

DDG appeared on Kai Cenat’s stream Wednesday with his child Halo and Halle Bailey is “extremely upset” about it.

The 24-year-old actress recently spoke out after learning that her 9-month-old son, Halo, took part in Kai Cenat’s YouTube video. Bailey shares Halo with ex-boyfriend, DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.).

On the Nov. 6 stream of Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” Twitch stream, DDG, 27, brought Halo on screen. Later, Cenat, 22, then sliced the portion of the livestream of DDG and Halo and reshared it to his YouTube page.

DDG really pulled up to Kai Cenat’s stream with his son inside his purse ? pic.twitter.com/2KB2POWfEg — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 7, 2024

“I wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” Bailey, who was out of town when the livestream took place, wrote on X.

“I am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town.”

Halle has since deactivated her X account, after receiving backlash. Many felt that was a statement better for the court system instead of social media.

Halle Bailey has deactivated her X/Twitter account after getting mean response to her tweet about being upset with DDG taking their son Halo to Kai Cenat stream. ? pic.twitter.com/JMGOcwWSfw — Z-DRAGON (@IBZDRAGON) November 7, 2024

halle bailey deactivated because weaponizing her fanbase against ddg didn’t work LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO — cash money ray (@GridironGiggler) November 7, 2024

What Halle bailey tried to do to DDG, nasty work She understands how hated he is by her fanbase & tried to weaponize that. Then tried to use “postpartum” as the icing on the DDG slander cake & was prepared to sit back & watch that nigga get violated. The father of her son uno. pic.twitter.com/15Muh01z4j — Slick (@Never_CapAgain) November 7, 2024

Halle Bailey finna make me not like her idk if she thought we was gone be on her side cause she a “little mermaid”. girl bye ddg ain’t do nun wrong! stay yo ass outta town. that’s his baby too. & if anything if u felt some way you could’ve CALLED ya bd fck you telling us for? ? — Fine A$$ ?? (@finecapri) November 7, 2024