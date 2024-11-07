Home > NEWS

Halle Bailey Says She’s ‘Extremely Upset’ Over DDG Allowing Their Child to Appear on Kai Cenat’s Stream

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

DDG appeared on Kai Cenat’s stream Wednesday with his child Halo and Halle Bailey is “extremely upset” about it.

The 24-year-old actress recently spoke out after learning that her 9-month-old son, Halo, took part in Kai Cenat’s YouTube video. Bailey shares Halo with ex-boyfriend, DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.).

On the Nov. 6 stream of Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” Twitch stream, DDG, 27, brought Halo on screen. Later, Cenat, 22, then sliced the portion of the livestream of DDG and Halo and reshared it to his YouTube page.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” Bailey, who was out of town when the livestream took place, wrote on X.

“I am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town.”

Advertisement

Halle has since deactivated her X account, after receiving backlash. Many felt that was a statement better for the court system instead of social media.

Advertisement

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

How The View Reacted to Donald Trump’s Election Win: ‘Profoundly Disturbed’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

King Combs Announces He’s Taking Over Diddy’s Instagram Page [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Cher ‘Living Like Vampire’: Star a Shut-In As She’s ‘Terrified Sun Hitting Her Skin Will Make Her Too Wrinkly For Lover Alexander A.E. Edwards’

By: Walker
NEWS

Breakdancer Raygun Announces Retirement Following ‘Really Upsetting’ Backlash at Paris Olympics

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Pens Passionate Thank You to Kamala Harris Following Donald Trump Win: ‘I Am So Proud of You’

By: Walker
NEWS

Barack, Michelle Obama Congratulate Trump and Vance

By: Walker
NEWS

Artem Chigvintsev Claims He Lost $100K Over Nikki Bella Domestic Violence Arrest

By: Walker
NEWS

Ariana Grande Reveals Plans to Scale Back Pop Star Career & Focus More on Musical Theater

By: Walker
NEWS

Plies Sues Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, & Soulja Boy For Copyright Infringement

By: Walker
NEWS

Kamala Harris Delivers Concession Speech at Howard University [Video]

By: Walker