Halle Bailey Prepares to Pop Off After Seemingly Hearing Fan Shout ‘Fat B*tches’ Instead of ‘Bad B*tches’ | lovebscott.com

On Thursday, the singers were on site at the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California where Halle was an honoree.

Based on a video going viral on social media, the women were greeted by an enthusiastic fan when they arrived at the star-studded event. “Halle, Chloe! Yes, bad bitches, fuck it up,” the unseen woman screams in the clip as the women walk past a security checkpoint just outside of the venue.

Halle’s demeanor quickly changes from all smiles to shock as she turns to face the fan before the clip abruptly stops.

Although neither of the Bailey sisters have seemingly responded to the viral clip, some fans are speculating if The Little Mermaid star was offended by the word “bitches” overall or if she misheard “fat bitches” instead.

Inside the event, Halle used her acceptance speech to reflect on her career and becoming a mom to her son, Halo, whom she secretly welcomed with boyfriend DDG last year.

“There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that,” said the 23-year-old, per People.

She added, “With the state of the world and the place it is in with men trying to force their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet, was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world.”

Check out the clip below. We’re looking forward to Halle speaking on the moment at some point — because it’s hilarious!