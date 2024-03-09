Draya Michele Seemingly Responds to Backlash Over Having Baby with 22-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green | lovebscott.com

Draya Michele seems to be responding to the onslaught of criticism she’s received since officially announcing her pregnancy.

In case you missed it, the 39-year-old is expecting a baby girl with 22-year-old Houston Rockets star Jalen Green.

via Page Six:

Draya Michele, who announced her pregnancy with NBA star Jalen Green on Friday, posted a quote about “being misunderstood” after facing backlash due to the couple’s 17-year age gap.

“Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension,” the post shared via her Instagram Story read.

“Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough.”

The cryptic message came hours after the “Basketball Wives” alum, 39, shared she is expecting her first child with Green, 22, by posting a carousel of maternity pics in honor of International Women’s Day.

“As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, ‘What is my purpose?’ For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades,” she captioned the post at the time.

Michele — born Andraya Michele Howard — then revealed that she was pregnant with a baby girl, writing that she had the “privilege of bringing another woman into existence.”

“We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl,” she continued. “I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have.

“We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

While the Mint Swim founder did not tag or share the name of the child’s father, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma tagged both Green and Michele in his congratulatory comment.

“It’s up familyyy @jalen @drayamichele ??,” the professional baller wrote at the time.

Michele’s pregnancy announcement sparked backlash on social media, with several users labeling her a “predator” for having a baby with a much younger man.

“17 years is wilddddd. Having fun with a younger guy is cool bc yall both grown . Having a baby by one that’s the same age as your son speaks a lot a bout your character as a person,” former “Basketball Wives” star Mehgan James tweeted.

“Oh Draya really thought posting her pregnancy reveal during Women’s month meant that we were gonna congratulate and celebrate her?” wrote a fan.

“Draya really tried to use International Women’s Day to announce her pregnancy as if we don’t know she was a deadbeat to her first son, and is now pregnant by a 22 year old who’s the same age as her son while she’s pushing 40,” said as third.

Rumors began surfacing last year that Michele and Green — who signed a four-year, $40.8 million contract with the Houston Rockets in 2021 — were dating after they were seen out together.

In January, the former reality star was then spotted leaving a Rockets game wearing denim overalls. Fans suspected that she was trying to conceal her baby bump at the time.

Michele is also a mom to son Kniko, 21, whose father is unknown to the public, and son Jru, 7, whom she shares with former NFL star Orlando Scandrick.

She had to have known people were going to talk. We’re sure she’s taking it all on the chin.