Doja Cat Announces She Deactivated Her Instagram Account | lovebscott.com

Doja Cat says she’s done with Instagram — at least for now.

via Complex:

Over the weekend, the singer left a comment under an Instagram post where she explained that she was leaving the platform in order to remove any negativity from her life. According to Doja, a few comments that she received affected her and she had to do something about it.

“Hey I’m gonna deactivate because I’m not really feeling this anymore,” she wrote. “You guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but I just feel ike this is getting ot be too much. The way I’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have fucked up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.”

Doja deleted her account with over 24 million followers shortly after posting the message. The 28-year-old has an interesting relationship with Instagram as she lost more than 250,000 followers last summer after getting into it with her fans.

“My fans don’t name themselves shit,” she wrote on Instagram Threads in July. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f–king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Doja’s rant saw some of her biggest fan pages, including the Kittens Room, Doja HQ and Doja Cat News, to shut down their respective accounts.

We’re not even mad at her decision. Social media can be an awful place.