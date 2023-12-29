Gypsy Rose Blanchard Pops Champagne with Husband and Poses with Family at Welcome Home Party

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a free woman.

via People:

New photos posted to TikTok Friday show the 32-year-old show her having some fun at a “welcome home” party with her family after she was released from prison earlier this week.

In the photos on TikTok, Gypsy had a big smile on her face as she posed in front of a “welcome home” sign made out of golden balloons while wearing a beige and white sweater.

Additional photos in the carousel show Gypsy with her father, Rod Blanchard and his wife, Kristy. Gypsy’s stepmother matched her, also wearing beige. Her stepsister Mia Blanchard could also be seen posing with her in a set of photos while wearing a white sweater.

A second TikTok video shared a glimpse at some of the festivities. Gypsy popped a bottle of champagne in front of a large dining table as confetti rained down on her and her guests. Her husband Ryan could be seen opening a bottle by her side.

Earlier in the day, Gypsy shared her first photo since her release on Instagram. In the snap, she wore a white and blue ombre sweater with her hair in a side ponytail and her hand on her hip. The shot featured open suitcases filled with clothes and toiletries.

“First selfie of freedom!” she captioned the picture.

Several commenters under the post voiced their support, including Jennifer Turpin, who escaped parental abuse in 2018 along with her 12 siblings. “Awesome! Looking fab!???????,” Turpin wrote.Gypsy served eight years in prison after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, with whom she plotted, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentences to life in prison

Dee Dee subjected Gypsy to unnecessary medical treatment, and convinced her daughter and others that the now 32-year-old had a litany of illnesses as a child. In court, it was argued Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Gypsy revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE before her release that she would change the past if she could.

“If I had another chance to redo everything, I don’t know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I’m not sick and mommy makes me sick, or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, ‘You know what, I’m going to go tell the police everything,'” Gypsy said. “I kind of struggle with that.”

However, she also clarified: “Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

Hopefully she can start to live a normal life — away from the headlines.