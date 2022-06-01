Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian Team Up for New 'This Smells Like My Pooshy' Candle

Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow are teaming up to show that although they run similar brands, there’s enough room out here for everyone — and to sell candles.

Paltrow, who founded lifestyle brand goop in 2008, and Kardashian, who launched the mega-popular Poosh in 2019, recently joined forces to launch a spinoff of the Politician actress’ famous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

Dubbed “This Smells Like My Pooshy,” the black gardenia-scented candle is made in small batches with goop’s longtime collaborator Heretic Parfum, and offers top notes of geranium, green pepper, and timur berry; heart notes of tiare, ylang-ylang absolute, and honeysuckle; and vetiver and oakmoss base notes.

It’s also available in two sizes, a votive ($20) and a 10-ounce ($75), and will be available for purchase on both goop and Poosh on the evening of June 1 — the same night Paltrow, 49, will appear on the new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

An interview between Paltrow and Karadashian, 43, on The goop Podcast will also go live on June 2.

“The goop x Poosh collaboration is not just about a candle – there’s a deeper message: the importance of women supporting women,” read a news release. “Paltrow and Kardashian are adamant that female entrepreneurs shouldn’t be pitted against one another and that there is room for everyone at the table.”

While this is the first collaboration between the reality star — who recently wed Travis Barker in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony in Portofino in May — and the Oscar-winning actress, Paltrow is no stranger to putting out buzzworthy products.

In addition to the “This Smells Like My Vagina” and “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candles, the mom of two previously launched “This Smells Like My Orgasm” and “Hands Off My Vagina,” which hit the goop store in January this year.

Coochie candles for everyone!