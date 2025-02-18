Guy Pearce Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Alleged Kevin Spacey Encounters: ‘He Targeted Me’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

“I heard [the reports] and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop,” the actor said about the disturbing sexual assault allegations against his ‘L.A. Confidential’ co-star, before mentioning Spacey’s alleged advances towards him during their collaboration.

Guy Pearce is opening up about his alleged uncomfortable encounters with Kevin Spacey on the set of the 1997 film L.A. Confidential.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the Brutalist star became emotional as he shared his thoughts on the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey, recalling how he felt “targeted” by the disgraced actor while working together on L.A. Confidential.

As THR noted, Pearce, 57, had first addressed the allegations against Spacey back in 2018 while speaking with Australian talk show host Andrew Denton — but kept his comments brief.

At the time, Pearce described Spacey as a “handsy guy,” but later shared a statement saying, “I very much understand that it’s too sensitive a topic to be brushed off. Although I wasn’t sexually assaulted or molested, I was made to feel uncomfortable.” He added, “I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now.”

Now, looking back, Pearce admitted that he was hesitant to refer to himself as a “victim” back then.

“Even though I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators,” he told Awards Chatter host Scott Feinberg.

However, the Aussie native then recalled Spacey’s alleged inappropriate behavior on the set of L.A. Confidential, which also starred Russell Crowe, Kim Basinger, Simon Baker, and more. Pearce alleged that he was “targeted” by Spacey while working on the neo-noir crime film, but said he just dismissed his alleged advances at the the time.

“‘Ah, that’s nothing. Ah, no, that’s nothing,'” Pearce recalled of his past reaction, adding, “I did that for five months, and really I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man. He’s extremely charming and brilliant at what he does — really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably.”

“But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question,” he continued.

Pearce said he told his then-wife Kate Mestitz about feeling uncomfortable around Spacey on the film’s set.

“[I said] ‘The only days I feel safe are the days when [Simon Baker] is on set because I’m dumped like a hot potato, and [Spacey] focuses on [Baker] because he was ten times prettier than I am,'” he told Feinberg.

Pearce then got choked up when he recalled his reaction when he first learned of the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey many years later.

During the #MeToo moment in October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when he was 14, claiming that Spacey, then 26, made an unwanted sexual advance toward him at his home. Rapp sued Spacey in 2020, and Spacey was found not liable for all charges. In the wake of Rapp’s allegations, many accusers later came forward, including Spacey being accused of sexually sexually assaulting four men in the UK between 2004 and 2013. (Spacey was also acquitted of all charges.)

“I was in London working on something, and I heard [the reports] and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop,” Pearce said. “I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever. That was a really incredible wake up call.”

He added that he “had a couple of confrontations with Kevin” in the years since, sharing that the alleged moments “got ugly.”

Pearce went on to reflect on when he first came forward about Spacey in 2018 during his appearance on Denton’s talk show, admitting that he felt that he was in a “weird position” at the time and didn’t want to fully open up about his alleged encounters with Spacey.

“I don’t want him to get away with what he gets away with,” he said, adding of how he plans to approach it going forward, “I just try to be more honest about it now and call it for what it is.”

As previously mentioned, Spacey was acquitted of all charges in both the New York trial against Rapp and in the UK. Despite this, and his denial of all the allegations, Spacey’s career has not bounced back.

The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline — 800.656.HOPE (4673) — provides free, 24/7 support for those in need.

via: TooFab