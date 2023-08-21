Gunplay Arrested For Pointing Rifle At Wife And Six-Month-Old Baby

Gunplay has been arrested on multiple charges today and is accused of allegedly pointing a rifle at his wife and baby.

via: Vibe

His wife reportedly told the 44-year-old rapper to keep the noise down while he was playing XBOX, and he retaliated by pointing a rifle at both her and their six-month-old daughter, per reports from Fox Sports journalist Andy Slater.

XXL reported that the incident occurred on Saturday evening (Aug. 19). The Carol City, Fla., rapper is now facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment, and child abuse.

His wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, shared an Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 20) that provided more details. “I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe,” she wrote. “My [daughter’s] safety is my first priority. Unfortunately, Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it’s too late.”

JUST IN: Rapper ‘Gunplay’ was arrested in Miami. He’s accused of pointing a rifle at his wife while she was holding their 6-month-old baby, law-enforcement sources tell me. This allegedly happened after his wife told him to quiet down while playing Xbox. Gunplay denies it all. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 20, 2023

Vonshae went on to describe the incident. “To summarize last [night’s] event. I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling [while] playing [Call Of Duty],” she wrote. “He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave and things went left fast. He was arrested last night, the weapon is in police custody.”

She closed her post by saying she got a restraining order against Gunplay, their daughter is in her care, and she plans to file for divorce. “He will never get the chance to disrespect us again,” she wrote. Check out the lengthy post above.

The “Risk Takers” rapper, real name Richard Morales Jr., has reportedly denied all allegations. He is currently in jail with his bail set at $20,000.

This comes just a month after he had another fit of anger during his birthday party. The DJ played 50 Cent’s music at a party thrown for him by his wife, and the Maybach Music Group rapper threw a trash can at him. He even threatened to shoot the club up in the midst of his rage. He later apologized to his wife, fans, and anyone who felt threatened at that moment. Check out the footage and his apology above.