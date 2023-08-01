Gunna's Bodyguard Checks Heckler Over 'Rat' Taunt [Video]

Gunna was called a “rat” by a heckler in real life, but his bodyguard got the last laugh.

via: HipHopDX

The YSL rapper was seen enjoying some retail therapy in a mall when a heckler filmed himself calling Gunna a “rat.” Wunna’s bodyguard immediately confronted the troll and asked him to repeat what he just said, which he declined to do.

“N-gga, Gunna the rat,” the critic called out in the video as Gunna and his crew walked behind him.

“What’d you say?” the rapper’s bodyguard asked as he approached the man.

“I said ‘N-gga, Gunna,’” the man replied.

“Nah, what you say before that?” the bodyguard probed.

“Whatever I wanted to say, bro,” he answered, dodging the question.

The bodyguard continued to demand the man to “repeat” his slur, but he declined and warned him that he’ll “sue the hell outta y’all” if they were to get violent with him.

Watch the interaction below:

The snitching allegations stem from Gunna taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case last December, securing his release from jail. The Atlanta native was sentenced to five years with one year served due to the time he spent behind bars after being arrested in May last year as part of the sweeping indictment.

Despite persistent accusations that he snitched on Young Thug and the rest of his co-defendants, Gunna denied cooperating with authorities following his release from jail.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said at the time.