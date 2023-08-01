Jennifer Hudson Breaks Silence On Rumored Romance With Common: He’s A ‘Beautiful Man’ [Video]

Jennifer Hudson is sending some love Common’s way.

via: Hollywood Life

After months of relationship speculation, Jennifer Hudson had only kind words to say about Common when asked whether they were in a relationship or not by TMZ. While the “If This Isn’t Love” singer, 41, didn’t confirm or deny whether she’s dating the rapper, 51, she gave him a very sweet compliment in the short video. She also spoke about whether or not the two may have a musical collaboration in the future.

When asked about the romance rumors, Jennifer brushed off the question, but she did offer some very kind words to the Like Water For Chocolate rapper. “Rumors say a lot of things, but he’s a beautiful man,” she said. “I will give you that.”

Earlier in the video, the person filming did ask if fans would potentially get to hear songs that the two could make together. While she sounded unsure, Jennifer did admit that it would certainly be a great collab. “It’d be dope to see two Chicagoans together, but I don’t know about that,” she said.

Romance rumors regarding the two began back in September 2022, when the two musicians were spotted breaking bread in Philadelphia. At the time, Jennifer addressed the rumors, mentioning that they were working on the upcoming movie Breathe, where they play a husband and wife. “People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she told ET. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Since the meal in Philly, further speculation came when Common was spotted picking the American Idol alum up from a taping of her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show that November. Back in March, Jennifer shared a photo of the two of them with a very sweet caption, while sending him a birthday message. “Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today!” she wrote.