Lisa Marie Presley's Calabasas House Sells Two Days After Going Up for Sale

The house in Calabasas, California, where the Lisa Marie Presley lived up until her death, was listed for $4.6 million. Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley’s only child, moved into the residence in 2020 and was renting the property with the option to buy when she died unexpectedly in January.

TMZ is reporting that Celeb realtors Robb and Nikki Friedman announced Lisa’s Calabasas home — where she lived for a little bit before passing away earlier this year — is currently in escrow … pretty wild considering they listed the place Friday.

The Friedmans tell us a family came by, saw the home and fell in love with everything about it … they say the brood had no idea it used to belong LMP.

We’re told the family brought along their 5-year-old son to help make the decision, and it sounds like they were all won over by the crib. As far as what it sold for … the Friedmans say they got their listing price, so $4,679,000.

According to Redfin, the house — which has been renovated by Lisa Marie’s friend and realtor, Robb Friedman — boasts six bedrooms and seven baths. Sitting at just under 7,500 square feet, the property includes a home theatre, a wine cellar, a pool and gorgeous views of the surrounding canyon.