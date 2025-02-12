Grimes Slams Elon Musk After Son X AE A-XII Pops Up at Oval Office Press Conference [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 15 minutes ago

After being made aware of his appearance at the Tuesday press conference with President Donald Trump, Grimes replied to a fan on X, Elon Musk’s platform, saying, “He should not be in public like this.”

Elon Musk may have been happy to parade son X Æ A-Xii through the Oval Office on Tuesday, but the boy’s mom, musician Grimes, isn’t thrilled about the tot’s very public appearance.

On Tuesday, the 4-year-old child really stole the spotlight while his father and President Donald Trump appeared together to discuss the efforts of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

Advertisement

Throughout the appearance, Trump called X Æ A-Xii — or “Lil X” — “a great guy” with a “high IQ,” calling the boy a “high-IQ individual.” The child also sat on his father’s shoulders throughout the presser and, at one point, was seen playing with his dad’s ears. He also mimicked his father’s mannerisms.

After the tiny tot’s behavior went viral — with the White House even sharing footage of him inside the Oval Office — the boy’s mother was made aware of his appearance by one of her followers.

“Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well,” wrote one of her followers, responding to a random post she made about a New York Times podcast. “He was so cute when he told DJT “please forgive me, I need to pee,'” the fan added.

Grimes, however, made it clear she wasn’t too happy about the appearance.

Advertisement

“He should not be in public like this,” she responded. “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh”

Grimes and Musk, who were first linked in 2018, share son X Æ A-Xiii, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno Mechanicus.

In 2022, Grimes revealed that the couple had split and, more recently, the two have been embroiled in a bit of a custody battle. Grimes has claimed Musk is keeping the children away from her, while Musk accused her of moving to California to avoid Texas courts.

“Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids,” Grimes said on X back in November, claiming Musk kept one of their children from her for five months.

Advertisement

Musk has 12 children with three different women; his first child with ex-wife Justine Wilson, however, died in infancy.

President Trump, @ElonMusk, and little X in the Oval Office ?? pic.twitter.com/zIxS6O0pwX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 11, 2025

via: TooFab