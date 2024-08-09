‘Graveyard Spiral’ Reportedly Blamed for Mystery Brazil Plane Crash Tragedy That Killed 62: Expert Says ‘Possible Engine Failure or Flight Control Issue’ [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

A plane reportedly crashed in Brazil on Friday, August 9, killing all passengers and crew.

A plane with 58 passengers and 4 crew members crashed in a fiery blaze in Brazil, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The flight departed from Cascavel and was on its way to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo City when it went down in Vinhedo on Friday, August 9.

A plane with 58 passengers and 4 crew members crashed in a fiery blaze in Brazil, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The flight departed from Cascavel and was on its way to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo City when it went down in Vinhedo on Friday, August 9.

? #URGENTE | Impresionante video del momento en que el vuelo 2283 de Voepass se estrelló en Sao Paulo, Brasil. No hay información de la cifra de victimas. pic.twitter.com/wljmH6gyoN — Mundo en Conflicto ? (@MundoEConflicto) August 9, 2024

Captain Ross Aimer of Aero Consulting Experts told RadarOnline.com: “Obviously, I can’t speculate, but that video that I just saw, it shows this aircraft in what we call a spin or otherwise also known as a graveyard spiral.

“It’s caused by a high-altitude stall of an aircraft, possibly, because of an engine failure or a flight control issue, but that’s all I can say because it’s way too early to say anything more or to speculate.”

Video capturing the tragic incident quickly circulated on social media and X users reacted with shock and disbelief.

One person posted: “I have never seen a plane like this just fall in a flat tailspin like that. That’s horrific. Those poor souls must’ve been terrified.”

Following the crash, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced: “I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members and it appears they all died.”

Local authorities stated none of the town residents were injured or killed in the accident. They also confirmed the nearby town of Valinhos was able to send 20 emergency personnel to the crash site, per BBC.

A statement from Valinhos City Hall read: “Twenty men were mobilized, including three vehicles from the Valinhos Municipal Civil Guard and one vehicle from the civil defense.”

Ana Lúcia de Lima, a resident who lives near the crash site, told UOL the noise of the wreck was so loud it “sounded like it was falling into my house … The first blast was strong, there was already dark smoke coming out, and then there were several more explosions.”

t’s also been reported the manufacturer of the plane – which was listed as an ATR 72-500 – is investigating what could have gone wrong during the flight.

They said in their own statement their “first thought” remained with the “individuals affected by this event”.

via: RadarOnline.com