Grammys Ratings Experience Significant Increase

The 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast brought in 12.4 million in total viewers on Sunday night according to Nielsen’s time zone-adjusted fast national ratings, making it the most viewed show of the night and the largest audience for the ceremony since 2020.

The 2022 Grammys had 9.6 million in total viewers after Live+Same Day tallies came in later that week. The impressive ratings made it the most viewed show of the ceremony’s evening across television networks. 12.4 million is also the largest audience for the Grammy awards since 2020.

Online and on social media, the broadcast hit 66 billion potential impressions. Thus, it is “the #1 social entertainment event of 2023,” according to CBS. By Monday morning, the world had consumed 53 million video clips of Grammy awards ceremony content across CBS and Paramount’s social media platforms. The CBS broadcast took place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and streamed on Paramount Plus. The live-streaming ratings were also up 33% from last year. The show broke its own record for the largest live-streaming audience in history across CBS and Paramount Plus platforms.

Trevor Noah hosted the Grammy awards ceremony for the third year in a row. The star-studded performance list included Quavo, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Bad Bunny, and more. Beyoncé made history as the most grammy-awarded artist in the history of the program. Lizzo also made history as the first black woman to win Record of the Year since Whitney Houston in 1994. Kim Petras made history as well, becoming the first openly transgender woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award for “Unholy” with Sam Smith. Additionally, Styles took home the Grammy for Album of the Year for “Harry’s House.” The Recording Academy also gathered artists to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

In comparison to other award shows of the year, the 2023 Golden Globes had 1.1 rating with 6.3 million viewers. NBC broadcasted the show and streamed it on Peacock. However, these ratings show a 26% and 9% drop, respectively, from last year’s Golden Globes in 2022. On social media, Golden Globes content ranked in almost 11 million digital page and video views across E! News and NBC, according to NBC. The difference in ratings between the Golden Globes and the Grammys was drastic.