‘Good Burger 2’ Set at Paramount+, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Returning

‘Good Burger’ is coming back for a second serving.

A sequel to the 90s film starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell has been set for Paramout+ with both actors returning to reprise their roles.

via Variety:

The news was revealed on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The sequel to the beloved Nickelodeon film will begin production in May with plans to debut it on Paramount+ later in 2023.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said in a statement. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

“Good Burger” originated as a sketch on the Nickelodeon series “All That” in which Mitchell starred as Ed. It was then spun off into the 1997 film. It proved to be a box office success, grossing just under $24 million against a reported budget of $8 million. It has gone on to achieve cult status, with Mitchell and Thompson reuniting for a “Good Burger” sketch on “The Tonight Show” in 2015 and subsequently stating over the years they were open to a new iteration of the film. Mitchell also appeared as Ed in the “All That” revival series in 2019.

Per the official logline of the film, “Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

Said Mitchell, “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who co-wrote the original film and worked on “All That”, serve as writers and executive producers on the sequel. James III is also a writer on the film. Phil Traill will direct. Nickelodeon Studios will produce. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, co-heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production.

“We’re thrilled to take audiences’ orders for more laughter and adventures with the ‘Good Burger’ crew,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “‘Good Burger 2’ will be a great addition to our 2023 programming slate and is sure to serve up everything ‘All That’ fans and new viewers alike will enjoy.”

Thompson is repped by UTA and Michael Goldman. Mitchell is repped by UTA and Levity Live.

“’Good Burger’ is such a beloved movie that fans have cherished for years,” Phelan and Olin said. “Packed with comedy, cameos and plenty of Easter eggs from the original, ‘Good Burger 2’ will bring the nostalgia fans and a new generation of viewers together for another wild, hilarious ‘Good Burger’ adventure.”

Check out the announcement video below.