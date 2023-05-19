  1. Home
'Good Burger 2' Begins Filming with Kenan and Kel [Photos + Video]

May 19, 2023 7:38 AM PST

“Good Burger” is returning to the big screen with OG stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

via: ABC 6

The filming of “Good Burger 2” began in North Providence on Thursday.

Residents were feeling the excitement, getting to see a glimpse of the production of the sequel to the 1997 classic that starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

Both actors are returning to their roles as Dexter and Ed. An ABC 6 News crew saw Mitchell joyously throw his arms in the air, wearing the classic striped Good Burger uniform.

The movie production caught the attention of almost everyone driving on Mineral Spring Avenue, with many pulling over to take pictures of the old Friendly’s restaurant, which turned into the beloved burger joint they’ll soon see on the big screen, as well as holding out hope they’ll catch a glimpse of some of the actors in the movie.

Mayor Charles Lombardi told ABC 6 he’s looking forward to the town being a part of the production.

The local ties don’t end there. The Rhode Island Film & Television Office even recruited Rhode Islanders to be actors and extras.

The highly-anticipated sequel will be filmed across Rhode Island this summer.

The film office said fans can anticipate a new group of Good Burger employees and lots of references to the first movie.

The movie will be produced by Nickelodeon Studios and will debut on Paramount+.

