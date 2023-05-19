'Good Burger 2' Begins Filming with Kenan and Kel [Photos + Video]

“Good Burger” is returning to the big screen with OG stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

via: ABC 6

The filming of “Good Burger 2” began in North Providence on Thursday.

Residents were feeling the excitement, getting to see a glimpse of the production of the sequel to the 1997 classic that starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

Both actors are returning to their roles as Dexter and Ed. An ABC 6 News crew saw Mitchell joyously throw his arms in the air, wearing the classic striped Good Burger uniform.

The movie production caught the attention of almost everyone driving on Mineral Spring Avenue, with many pulling over to take pictures of the old Friendly’s restaurant, which turned into the beloved burger joint they’ll soon see on the big screen, as well as holding out hope they’ll catch a glimpse of some of the actors in the movie.

Mayor Charles Lombardi told ABC 6 he’s looking forward to the town being a part of the production.

The local ties don’t end there. The Rhode Island Film & Television Office even recruited Rhode Islanders to be actors and extras.

The highly-anticipated sequel will be filmed across Rhode Island this summer.

The film office said fans can anticipate a new group of Good Burger employees and lots of references to the first movie.

The movie will be produced by Nickelodeon Studios and will debut on Paramount+.

Good Burger 2 has started filming in North Providence, Rhode Island here's a video of Kel Mitchell on set filming pic.twitter.com/OO2WFNGUks — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 18, 2023

The Good Burger 2 set this morning, ready for filming! Crew call time was around 6 am and will film through the day with “Ed and Dexter” themselves starting around 8 ? pic.twitter.com/j29sYRKtWQ — Audrey E.Hammond (@AudreyEH_) May 18, 2023

GOOD BURGER 2: It’s the first day of filming for “Good Burger 2,” and locals are pumped. I spent the last few hours talking to excited fans, RI Film and TV Office, and local law enforcement about the day. Watch @NBC10 tonight at 5:30p to hear what they had to say! pic.twitter.com/eIwCUzc7Sf — Temi-Tope Adeleye (@TemiTopereports) May 18, 2023