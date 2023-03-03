GloRilla Reportedly Fires Bodyguard For Refusing To Attack Hater Who Threw Her Water Bottle [Video]

GloRilla allegedly let go his bodyguard over the way he handled the water bottle fiasco in Oakland, California. On Thursday, March 2, her former bodyguard revealed on his social media account that the “Tomorrow” hitmaker fired him for not beating up the culprit.

via: Hot97

The bodyguard says he did his job as he protected the rapper and got her out of the venue safely. In a lengthy video he explains, “I did my job, it’s complete,” he said.

In the video the former bodyguard also explained that he did not want to lose his license or catching an assault charge for retaliating against the water thrower.

The crowd was not happy with the rapper as fans were under the impression that the ‘F.N.F’ rapper was at the club to perform- yet, she says she was only paid for a “walk-through.” Glo says via Twitter, “ain’t no ho spit on s**t!!!!!! Ask dat ho how ha face feel doe. No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting, crazy tail self.”

Yo Gotti also chimed in, ““$30K to perform?” he questioned. “[You] must [have] booked Lil Glo, NOT Big Glo #CMG.”