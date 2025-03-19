Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills Are Teaming Up for The Queens Tour

BY: Walker Published 46 minutes ago

This is not a drill — Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills are going on tour!

The first leg of the national trek begins on May 9 in Las Vegas and concludes June 1 in Indianapolis. The second leg commences on Sept. 19 and wraps up on Oct. 5.

“Sharing the stage with my amazing sisters is an absolute honor,” said Khan in a statement. “Music is about connection, and this will be a celebration of the joy, power, and love that it brings to us all.”

LaBelle added, “I am so excited to join these icons, who I call sisters, on this tour! It’s going to be something special. And I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Mills expressed, “I’m excited to tour with my beautiful sisters! Our different styles unite in love, compassion and understanding and it’s important to come together now. Performing with Chaka, Patti, and Gladys for you will be electrifying. We can’t wait to see you.”

BPC CEO Gary Guidry noted, “To have these four legendary women together on one stage is historic. Each of them has left an indelible mark on the industry, and this tour is a celebration of their artistry, resilience, and legacy.”

Pre-sale tickets for the first half will be available starting this Thursday (March 20) at 10 a.m. local time via the Black Promoters Collective’s official website. General tickets go on sale the following day at 10 a.m. local time.

See the dates for the first half of The Queens! Tour below.

May 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

May 10 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 16 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

May 17 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

May 18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 23 – Baltimore, MD* – CFG Bank Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Dates for the second half of the tour can be seen below. Tickets will be on sale at a later date.

June 1 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 19 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sept. 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sept. 21 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sept. 25 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sept. 28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 3 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Oct. 4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 5 – Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center