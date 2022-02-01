Give It a Rest: Lamar Odom Opens Up About Ex Khloé Kardashian on Celebrity Big Brother, Says 'I Miss Her So Much' [Video]

Lamar Odom is still professing his love for ex Khloé Kardashian.

via E!:

In this exclusive sneak peek of the new season of Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres Feb. 2 on CBS, the former NBA star confided in fellow contestant Todrick Hall that he misses the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

In the clip, his admission comes after Lamar admits to having a dream about Khloe, noting, “I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt my ex wife last night.”

A curious Todrick asks, “Who’s your ex wife?”

“You don’t know her?” a surprised Lamar asks.

When Todrick asks Lamar to clarify how many wives he’s had, the American athlete comments, “Just the one and only.”

Though Lamar admits that he and Khloe no longer talk, it’s clear that the reality TV icon is often on his mind. “I miss her so much,” Lamar shares. “I wish I could take that time back.”

After sharing with Todrick that he and Khloe were married for four years, he says one more time that he misses her “so much.”

This isn’t the first time that Lamar has expressed regrets over his failed marriage to Khloe. Back in May, in an interview with Andy Cohen, Lamar took responsibility for his nonexistent relationship with Khloe and the Kardashian-Jenners.

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions,” he confessed at the time, “we don’t really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously.”

Khloe and Lamar certainly had a whirlwind romance, as the pair married in 2009 after knowing each other for mere weeks. They went on to co-star on E!’s Khloe & Lamar, which aired its second and final season in 2012. By 2013, Khloe filed for divorce, but withdrew the filing in 2015 to help Lamar following his near-fatal overdose.

In 2016, Khloe refiled for divorce, which was finalized in December of that same year.

Watch the clip below.