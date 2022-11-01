Gisele Bündchen Is Fine After Tom Brady Divorce, Says Source: 'She Has Lived Her Own Life for Years'

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly doing ‘fine’ since filing for divorce from Tom Brady — because she’s used to doing things alone.

via People:

With the divorce, “Gisele is dealing with issues that have been plaguing her for a long time,” a source close to Bündchen tells PEOPLE.

The source explains that the split from Brady, 45, “was hard at first” for Bündchen, 42, “but enough time has passed that she is settling in.”

The mother-of-two “has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself.”

Bündchen’s “main focus and priority” remain on the children, the source says. “Her mood is up and jovial around” son Benjamin Rein, 12½, and 9½-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, who the supermodel shares with Brady.

“Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around,” the source says, adding that “having them with her has helped her move ahead.”

According to the insider, “nothing is more important than” to Bündchen than the children’s “happiness” during this time. “They will be with both parents and should come out of this in good shape.”

A second source tells PEOPLE that Bündchen “looked beautiful and seemed fine,” when she was spotted shopping with the kids in Miami Beach recently.

“You would never know she was going through a split from her husband,” says the source.

Additionally, the source tells PEOPLE that Bündchen “is also eager to continue with her own career and interests” now that she’s legally single.

“She has a full plate and lots of support.”

After 13 years of marriage, the pair quickly filed and finalized their divorce on Friday. Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was signed off by a judge in Glades County, Florida, who officially declared the marriage as dissolved and “irretrievably broken.”

We have no doubt Gisele will be just fine.