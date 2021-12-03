It Gets Worse: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Threatened Woman Claiming to Be Pregnant with His Child [Photos]

As if Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian for the umpteenth time wasn’t bad enough, apparently he went out of his way to threaten the latest woman claiming to be pregnant with his child.

In purported Snapchat messages that were obtained as part of her paternity lawsuit, Tristan allegedly offered the woman $75k and says she better take it or else she’ll be broke.

He alleges further that he plans on retiring at the end of the season so she’ll get nothing but a few hundred dollars a month from her unemployed baby daddy.

According to the conversation, Tristan says he “won’t be involved at all” with raising his alleged child.

See for yourself:

Yikes.