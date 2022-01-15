Get Well Soon: Celine Dion Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates Due to Ongoing Health Issues

Her heart will go on, but her tour won’t.

Celine Dion has canceled all of the remaining tour dates on her Courage World Tour, which were originally postponed from 2020.

She was set to resume in March 2022, but ongoing health issues have caused her to cancel.

Celine‘s team says she “recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.”

In a statement, Celine said, “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

We hope she gets well soon!