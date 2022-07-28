Get Ready for ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart [Video]

Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros. Pictures’ animated action-adventure feature film “DC League of Super-Pets,” from director Jared Stern.

The film also stars the voices of Kevin Hart (the “Jumanji” and “Secret Life of Pets” films), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live,” the “Magic School Bus Rides Again” films, “Ferdinand”), John Krasinski (the “Quiet Place” films, “Free Guy”), Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live,” “Office Christmas Party,” “Trainwreck”), Natasha Lyonne (“Show Dogs,” “Ballmastrz 9009”), Diego Luna (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Maya and the Three”), Marc Maron (“Joker,” “GLOW”), Thomas Middleditch (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”), Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Duck Tales”), and Keanu Reeves (the “Matrix” and “John Wick” films).

According to the film’s synopsis, the 3-D animated film is based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets and follows the adventures of Superman’s labrador, Krypto (Johnson), and a Batman’s boxer, Ace the Bat-Hound (Hart) who are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

When Lex Luthor captures the Justice League, Krypto loses his power and then forms a team of shelter pets who were given superpowers so that they can save Superman and his friends. The Super Pets team includes the indestructible Ace; a pig named PB, who has the ability to enlarge herself to giant-size; and a a turtle named Merton McSnurtle who moves at super-fast speed, and Chip, a squirrel who gains electric powers.

“DC League of Super-Pets” hits theaters on July 29, 2022.