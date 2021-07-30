Gerard Butler Sues for $10M in Backend Compensation for ‘Olympus Has Fallen’

Gerard Butler is following in line with Scarlett Johansson and has decided to sue Millennium Media for $10 million related to his 2013 film, ‘Olympus Has Fallen.’

via Complex:

Variety reports Butler filed a lawsuit on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that Nu Image, Millennium Media and Padre Nuestro Productions never intended to pay him net profits. The suit alleges Butler is owed at least $10 million from the producers of the film after it grossed nearly $170 million globally. Butler’s suit claims that he’s never received any portion of the net profits from Olympus Has Fallen, despite the fact that the film was a surprise hit at the box office.

The film spawned two successful sequels, 2016’s London Has Fallen and 2019’s Angel Has Fallen, in which Butler reprised the role of Mike Banning, a Secret Service agent who has to rescue the president from hostage-takers.

The lawsuit comes just a day after it was announced that Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the release of Black Widow.

Johansson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday alleging that her contract was breached when Marvel’s parent company released the film on the Disney+ platform alongside its theatrical run.

According to Johansson, an agreement with Marvel Entertainment included the guarantee of a theater-only release. Furthermore, the suit states, Johansson’s salary was based “in large part” on how well the film—which also stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour—did at the traditional box office.

Is Hollywood starting a #MeSue movement?