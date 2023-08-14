Georgia Trump Investigation: Grand Jury Delivers Indictment in Election Interference Case

A Georgia grand jury returned 10 indictments today in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ sweeping investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

via: WSOC-TV

The details of the indictment, including who was named, were not clear, according to The New York Times. The full indictment is expected to be released later Monday.

The grand jury in Georgia’s capital was hearing evidence brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched an investigation two-and-a-half years ago to determine whether Trump and his associates broke the law when they sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Twelve of 23 grand jurors must agree that there is probable cause to hand up criminal charges, according to The Washington Post.

It came after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who presided over the grand jury, said Monday that he was prepared to keep jurors past the regular closing time of 5 p.m. EDT.

McBurney made that announcement in open court, CNN reported.

The grand jury remained in court after 5 p.m. and stayed until nearly 9 p.m.

Former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan, who originally was scheduled to testify on Tuesday, was in the courthouse on Monday, the Post reported. According to WSB-TV, former Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, former state Rep. Bee Nguyen and Gabriel Sterling with the secretary of state’s office appeared at the courthouse to testify on Monday.

Prosecutors presented evidence Monday to a grand jury in Fulton County, The Associated Press reported. In a post on social media, the former president urged someone to “PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION.”

In February 2022, Willis launched an investigation into whether anyone broke the law in trying to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results. She began investigating after audio surfaced of a phone call between Trump — who was then the president — and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the call, Trump urged officials to “find” enough votes to overturn his election loss to now-President Joe Biden.

Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing, often framing his call with Raffensberger as “a perfect call.”

This is a developing story.