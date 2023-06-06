‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Sued Over DUI Car Crash

“General Hospital” star Haley Pullos is being sued over the car crash from her recent DUI arrest.

via: Page Six

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Courtney Wilder claims that Pullos plowed into him while going the wrong way on the freeway.

Although the car in front of him was able to swerve out of the way, Wilder — who was going 60 mph at the time — didn’t have time to react before Pullos hit him head-on.

Not only was Wilder’s car totaled, but he also had to be transported to a nearby hospital after suffering “major injuries,” per the original police report.

Wilder claims the accident caused lasting injuries to his body and he is now seeking damages from Pullos.

Reps for the actress — known for playing Molly Lansing-Davis on the ABC show — did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

As Page Six previously reported, following the crash, Pullos was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the police report, she swerved and flew over a barrier before hitting another vehicle, leaving the 24-year-old stuck inside her car.

However, after firefighters freed her, she allegedly became “violent” and shouted, “This is a $400 f–king shirt!”

She also had to be sedated after arriving at the hospital for reportedly getting into it with the staff.

Wilder made note of her behavior in his recent filing, claiming it proved the actress was more concerned about her “overpriced shirt” than the well-being of the people she injured.

Cops reportedly found weed edibles and mini bottles of tequila inside her car at the time. Officers also noted that she had the “smell of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and watery eyes.”

An insider told us that “General Hospital” is still looking into the incident.