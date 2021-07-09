Gayle King Surprises Young Entrepreneur with $50K Investment: 'Dreams Do Come True' [Video]

Gayle King is making the dreams of one young entrepreneur come true.

via People:

On Wednesday’s episode of One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis, the CBS This Morning co-host got a chance to meet Gabby Goodwin, the 14-year-old behind GaBBY Bows — the first and patented double-faced double-snap barrette.

“When I was little, I lost my barrettes. My mom lost barrettes. My grandma lost barrettes. So it was a generational problem,” Gabby, a Black EnterpriseTeenager of the Year, explained, adding that when it was time for her mother to pick her up from school, “half of my bows were gone.”

“She was very frustrated because she was losing lots of time, wasting lots of money on these barrettes that did not stay in her daughter’s hair,” she added.

Although Gabby was only 5 when she started her business with the help of her family, she said that she’s “always wanted to inspire people.”

“I didn’t really know what entrepreneurship was at first, but I did know that if I could create something that could not only help me, but help others, that I’ll be able to inspire people too,” she said.

In addition to bows, Gabby’s company has also created a range of natural hair products that are sold in 74 Target locations around the country.

Towards the end of the podcast, King was brought in to meet Gabby — and immediately began to compliment the young businesswoman.

“Gabby, where were you when I was a little girl losing all my barrettes and bows,” King asked, as Gabby replied, “I wasn’t born.”

“I’m bowing down,” the journalist added. “Know what I was doing when I was your age? I was hoping I would get Barbie’s dream house, that’s what I was doing.”

After getting some help with her business pitch, Gabby received the surprise of a lifetime when both Lemonis and King volunteered to make some big investments — including $50,000 from King and $150,000 from Lemonis!

“It’s just great to have this type of support,” Gabby said, tearing up. “As a Black-owned business, it’s kind of hard to get capital and for me to get this $50,000, and just to meet both of you, this is a great experience.”

Continuing, she added, “I guess dreams do come true.”

“I’m so excited about your business and what you’re doing, really excited about it,” King remarked. “Congratulations. Can’t wait to see what you do, Gabby. Can’t wait.”

You go, Gayle!

