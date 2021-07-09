First Look: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on Set of 'Sex and the City' Revival Series [Photo]

And just like that…the girls (minus one) are back again!

The ‘Sex and the City’ reboot is filming in New York City and HBO Max has released the first image from the set!

via NYP:

A series of photos dropped Friday featuring Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon, 55, as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis, 56, as Charlotte York hitting the Big Apple streets.

The new series — titled “And Just Like That…” — will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps and tell the stories of the three besties as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

They will be doing this self-discovery sans original co-star Kim Cattrall, 64, who isn’t returning as the beloved, raunchy Samantha Jones.

However, the 10-part series has confirmed the return of many characters, including leading men Chris Noth, John Corbett, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler, along with fan-favorite besties Mario Cantone and Willie Garson. “And Just Like That…” is adding in new characters as well, including Sara Ramírez as “a nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian.”

In addition to starring in the revival, SJP, Davis and Nixon are all executive producers on the production, accompanying executive producers Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. “And Just Like That…” writers include Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

The original series — which ran from 1998 to 2004 on HBO and spawned two feature films — was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell. The revival “And Just Like That…” is to air on HBO Max.

Michael Patrick King, who was involved in the original series, is writing and producing for the revival. A premiere date for “And Just Like That…” has not been announced.

We can’t wait!