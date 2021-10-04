The Game is Back... Again. Take a Look at The Revival Series

More than six years after signing off the air with its series finale, “The Game” is making a comeback on Paramount Plus via the streaming service. And now the first photos have been released.

via: EW

No show seemingly has more lives than The Game, which began as a 2006 backdoor pilot on UPN’s Girlfriends, only to then run for three seasons on the CW, before being canceled and then revived shortly thereafter by BET for six more seasons. Now, more than six years after the finale, EW has the exclusive first look at Paramount+’s revival series.

Set in the world of professional football, The Game follows the lives of the players and their families. Original stars Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez will reprise their roles as powerhouse mother and son duo Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, while fellow alums Brittany Daniel, Coby Bell, and Pooch Hall are also returning in some capacity.

New additions include Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend; Toby Sandeman (Power Book III: Raising Kanan), as Garret Evans, the top football player in the league; and Tim Daly (Madam Secretary) as Col. Ulysses S. Thatcher, a self-made billionaire.

Here’s the revival’s official logline: “Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, The Game returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.”

Original show creator Mara Brock Akil returns as producer alongside showrunner Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, Tom Russo, and Kelsey Grammer.

The 10-episode first season of the new series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting Nov. 11.

Click here to see photos from the upcoming revival.