G Herbo Given Three Years Probation in Federal Fraud Case, Will Pay $140,000 in Restitution

G Herbo has avoided prison in his federal fraud case.

via Complex:

The Chicago rapper was sentenced Thursday to three years probation, as reported by Pitchfork. He was also ordered to pay $139,878 in restitution, in addition to a $5,500 fine.

After accepting a guilty plea in July 2023, G Herbo would “likely face a [sentence] in the two- to three-year range,” according to the Chicago Tribune, which cited federal guidelines.

Herbo and five others were charged in December 2020 for their involvement in a wire fraud operation where they racked up $1.5 million in charges through stolen identities for “goods and services, including private jet trips, a personal chef, a vacation at a Jamaican villa,” as well as “designer puppies.”

G Herbo later posted a message on his Instagram Stories expressing confidence that no one close to him would snitch after he entered a plea deal.

He’s lucky.