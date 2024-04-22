Full Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Proves R-Rating with Violence and a Ton of F-Bombs [Video] | lovebscott.com

Wolverine only got to be a split-second teaser in the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, but now he’s the star of the second one.

via: Variety

The third installment in the “Deadpool” series of films and the first set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool and Wolverine fight like bloody hell to the tune of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”

“I’m about to lose everything that I’ve ever cared about,” Deadpool tells Wolverine in the trailer, to which Wolverine responds, “Not my fucking problem.”

“Is that what you said when your world went to shit?” Deadpool retorts, provoking Wolverine to strike his crotch with those claws before Deadpool shoots him several times in the torso.

Cut to the two heroes chumming it up over lunch: “Wanna talk about what’s haunting you, or should we wait for a third act flashback?”

The threequel stars Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and brings back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, whom fans last saw die in 2017’s sendoff movie “Logan.” The movie will introduce the iconic claw-bearing mutant and Merc With a Mouth to the MCU.

“Deadpool and Wolverine” comes nearly six years after the release of “Deadpool 2,” during which time we’ve seen the wrap of Fox’s “X-Men” film series and Disney’s complete acquisition of 20th Century Fox (which held the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four — the latter now also getting its first MCU feature film.)

Anticipation for Deadpool’s latest filmis brewing. The first trailer for “Deadpool and Wolverine,” which debuted during the Super Bowl, broke the record for the most-viewed movie trailer within 24 hours with an astounding 365 million total views, beating out the previous holder “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The raunchy, R-rated superhero film sees Deadpool arrive in the MCU after being kidnapped by the Time Variance Authority, the multiverse manager last seen in “Loki,” and finding himself in the same world as the Avengers.

“Deadpool and Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26.