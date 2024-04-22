2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class: Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest | lovebscott.com

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced.

viaL THR

The incoming 2024 class includes superstar acts such as Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton and Kool & the Gang.

Fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest announced the inductees Sunday during American Idol. The icons will officially be anointed as rock ‘n’ roll royalty on Oct. 19, when the 39th annual induction ceremony takes place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. It will stream live on Disney+.

Cher, Osbourne, Foreigner, Frampton and Kool & the Gang are receiving the honor after appearing on the ballot for the first time. Osbourne is being inducted to the Rock Hall for a second time; he was inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006.

The prestigious event will also honor Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield and MC5 with the Musical Excellence Award; Big Mama Thornton, Alexis Korner and John Mayall will receive the Musical Influence Award; and Suzanne de Passe will earn the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Last year the Rock Hall included Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners in its 2023 class.

Fifteen acts were nominated for this year’s Rock Hall and those who didn’t make the cut include Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, Sade, Jane’s Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis and Sinéad O’Connor, who died last year.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air as a special on ABC at a later date and will be available on Hulu the day after the live ceremony.