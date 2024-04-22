GloRilla Trolls Damian Lillard's Estranged Wife With 'GloLillard' Jersey After She Commented on Her DUI Arrest | lovebscott.com

GloRilla’s not letting Damian Lillard’s estranged wife get her down.

GloRilla recently showed off a special jersey she had made with the name “GloLillard” stamped on the back in reference to her apparent crush, 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard.

On Saturday, the rapper hopped on her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself rocking the yellow jersey adorned with the nickname. The jersey also has the same 0 number that Lillard has been wearing his whole NBA career. The post comes after Lillard’s estranged wife Kay’La Lillard gave her the nickname earlier this month while shading her recent DUI arrest. The 24-year-old was taken into custody in Georgia after making a U-turn at a red light earlier this week.

GloRilla shows off her GloLillard #0 jersey ???

Kay’La had taken to her Instagram Stories to share a post regarding GloRilla’s recent DUI arrest and wrote, “Free GloLillard #sisterwife.” That message came after the rapper expressed her feelings for the eight-time NBA All-Star in February.

Glo shared a photo of herself posing with Lillard at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis and captioned the post, “Who n***a dis? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo.”

In another tweet, Glo wrote, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.” Following the posts, TMZ asked Lillard what he thought about Glo’s advances, which he declined to speak about, saying, “No comment, my brother,” back in March.

GloRilla will likely be paying attention to Dame this weekend when the Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round match-up. Lillard will be playing in his first playoff game with the Bucks after he was traded to the team from the Portland Trailblazers last September.

Lillard has yet to make it to the NBA Finals, and he’s looking to turn that fortune around with his new team, the Bucks, who already won a title in 2021. In his playoff career, Lillard has averaged 25.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.